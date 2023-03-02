The United Way of the Bradford Area has awarded the first round of 2023 quarterly impact funding. This funding stream is available quarterly throughout the year.
The agencies receiving the first quarter funding are; Bradford Landmark Society, CARE for Children, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and McKean County Special Olympics. Innovation and Impact funds are available to qualifying 501 ( c) 3 organizations in Bradford, Smethport and Port Allegany. Impact applications are capped at $1,500.00 per request and are subject to the availability of funds. An announcement will be made on April 1st for the submission of applications for the second quarter.