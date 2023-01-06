The United Way of the Bradford Area is currently accepting applications for the first quarter of Quarterly Impact funding for 2023. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2023.
Eligible non-profit agencies may submit a request for up to $1,500 for Quarterly Impact funds. Awards will be given to programs or initiatives with the potential to make an immediate impact on the local community while being essential to the agency’s mission. Priority will be given to those who have not received prior funding, who have supplied all necessary documentation, and request funding for programmatic costs.