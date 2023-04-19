DUKE CENTER — Residents of the Otto Eldred School District who may be in need of assistance or help stretching the food budget can stop in to the Food Pantry at the Duke Center United Methodist Church between 10 a.m. and noon and then again from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
The church is located at 26 Oil Valley Rd. in Duke Center. Second Harvest income guidelines are generous and no pre-registration is required. However, please bring boxes or baskets for your food as well as your photo ID.
More information can be found at www.nwpafoodbank.org or by calling (814) 966-3922 with any questions.