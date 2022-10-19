SMETHPORT — The United Methodist Church (UMC) of Smethport, the oldest continuous congregation in McKean County, has been celebrating 202 years of ministry for several months this year.
Throughout the summer they held a festival in Hamlin Park with food, music by local favorite Bobby Spaeth, and games; a free community swim party was held at the local pool, and a picnic was hosted by a parishioner. In October, the ladies held a tea party featuring lots of good food that the ladies prepared themselves, along with entertainment by Rev. Leona Logan of Let’s Sparkle Together, LLC.
Sunday, Oct. 16 was a day of anniversary festivities that included a Remembrance Service in the afternoon; the Memorial Room was filled with historical displays, and there was fellowship time with a catered dinner. The day’s events concluded with a grand worship celebration that featured Holy Communion. Several special guests were on hand to participate in the celebration, including former UMC Smethport pastor, The Rev. Robert P. Hernan — 2011-2021, former Kane District Superintendent, The Rev. Thomas Q. Strandburg — 2008-2014, current Kane District Superintendent, The Rev. Dr. Sang Choi, and the Assistant to the Bishop of the Western Pennsylvania Conference, Rev. Dr. Renee’ Mikell.
The United Methodist Church of Smethport is currently under the leadership of The Rev. Beverly A. Spore.
According to the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, who provided the following historical facts; the first Methodist classes were organized on the Sinnemahoning Circuit of the Philadelphia Conference in this area about 1820.
In 1836, when the Erie Conference was formed, the boundaries were more clearly defined, and the Circuit fell into the Genesee Conference, where it continued until 1962 when the realignment of Conference boundaries to state lines placed the Smethport Charge in the Western Pennsylvania Conference.
The Sinnemahoning Circuit, more commonly known as the “Smethport Circuit,” included Canoe Place, Millgrove, Tunungwant, Lafayette, and Bunker Hill.
The Courthouse provided a place and the space for preaching. Feeling the need for its own place of worship, the growing Society, represented by its trustees, opened a subscription book on Oct. 8, 1837. A lot was purchased from the McKean County Commissioners and the wood frame church was dedicated in 1839. A parsonage was added in 1859. By 1918 the church was raised to provide a basement and in 1960 an educational unit was added. In 1971 the church was remodeled once again, to a New England style which was closer in appearance to the original design. According to the UMC website, the original structure and foundation remains intact, but the wood siding was covered with vinyl in 2005. The UMC of Smethport is one of the oldest original buildings in Smethport.
The membership in 1968 was 471 patrons. The membership on Jan. 1, 2003 was 253. At their charge conference on Sept. 20, 2020, the Smethport and Crosby Charge voted to adopt the name Potato Creek Charge, according to the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The United Methodist Church of Smethport is located in the heart of Smethport, directly across the street from the county courthouse, and is dedicated to worship, learning, nurturing disciples, and reaching out to the community.
The church has close ties with Christian Community Services food bank and is known for providing hospitality for community events held at the courthouse. In 2020, the church served as a holding depot for the conference Mission Barn.
More information about the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, who provided much history of the progression of UMC of Smethport, visit https://www.wpaumc.org/.