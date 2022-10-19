UMC

The United Methodist Church of Smethport is one of the oldest original buildings in Smethport, situated in the heart of Smethport, directly across from the McKean County Courthouse.

SMETHPORT — The United Methodist Church (UMC) of Smethport, the oldest continuous congregation in McKean County, has been celebrating 202 years of ministry for several months this year.

Throughout the summer they held a festival in Hamlin Park with food, music by local favorite Bobby Spaeth, and games; a free community swim party was held at the local pool, and a picnic was hosted by a parishioner. In October, the ladies held a tea party featuring lots of good food that the ladies prepared themselves, along with entertainment by Rev. Leona Logan of Let’s Sparkle Together, LLC.

