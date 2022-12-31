OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) is making a huge investment in its workforce that will affect the employees at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), Olean General Hospital (OGH) and the ancillary facilities with an increase in wages.

The over $3 million investment was announced to staff on Dec. 19 with the market adjustment increase taking place in 2023. Current employees will see increases starting Jan. 1.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos