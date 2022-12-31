OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) is making a huge investment in its workforce that will affect the employees at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), Olean General Hospital (OGH) and the ancillary facilities with an increase in wages.
The over $3 million investment was announced to staff on Dec. 19 with the market adjustment increase taking place in 2023. Current employees will see increases starting Jan. 1.
“One of my initiatives since taking the role of president has been to change the culture,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, BRMC, OGH. “I want to show that we’re focused on making UAHS a great place to work. Our team members are the most valuable asset we have and an investment in them will help play in our success as the leading healthcare network.”
Not only will employees see an increase in their paychecks but new hires will also start at a higher rate. UAHS conducted market research on wages for all positions within the network. While some positions saw a rate increase this past year, remaining positions went through a thorough analysis increasing starting wages to be competitive within the industry.
“Wages for all positions start at or above what the competitors offer. We want to not only be the healthcare provider of choice but also the region’s market leader in pay,” said Owens. “This announcement reflects the commitment we have to reduce traveling agency costs and put the money back into the pockets of our local workforce.”
Another initiative that leadership executed throughout 2022 was improving communication with hospital staff on all levels. Open forums were held that were attended by staff from all areas of the organization. These forums allowed staff to voice concerns about the current company culture that Owens and her team looked to change. Hospital administration has since been conducting leadership rounding in hospital departments as well as hosting a joint board committee devoted to making the health system the employer of choice for the region. This committee included members of hospital leadership, UAHS board members and all levels of hospital staff.
“These forums and subsequent efforts were important to hear the feedback from the current team. You can’t fix something when you don’t know what the problems are,” said Owens. “Hearing first-hand concerns about wages, staffing, and the agencies, added motivation to our new leadership to really create a new company culture. This new culture begins with investing in and supporting our team.”
The reinvestment into the current staff and offering more competitive wages will help to alleviate the current staffing shortages the organization faces. This initiative will improve the employee morale, and attract the local workforce vested into the community which will in turn assist in improving UAHS’ top priority — the patient experience.
Along with competitive wages, UAHS also offers a comprehensive benefits package and some positions also offer sign-on bonuses up to $20,000 when joining the organization.
UAHS is one of the largest employers in the region with over 1,100 employees throughout the network. The company is actively hiring for a multitude of positions and shifts that require various degrees of experience. The new and improved application process is fast and efficient.
Interested applicants are asked to visit www.brmc-ogh.org/careers to fill out an application. Resumes can be submitted to Shawn Trudeau at ltrudeau@uahs.org or anyone interested in applying can call the human resources department at (716) 375-6156.