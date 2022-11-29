The VFW Post 212 announced the winners of the 2022 Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
Tied for first place are Evelyn Belt and Haylee Clark. Runner up is Jamin Bell.
Val Meacham, spokesperson, said “It definitely brings us joy when these kids take the time and effort, guided by their teacher, to do an essay. Monetary awards can be garnered from local, District, State and National levels.”
Belt is 14 years old, and in her free time she likes to write, read, and learn new languages. Her mother is Sable Franco.
Clark, age 13, is a seventh-grade student at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School. She is the daughter of Nathan Clark and Brittany Holsinger. In school, she is involved in student council and is currently playing for the basketball team. In her free time, Haylee enjoys talking to friends, practicing basketball, and taking care of the many different animals on her farm.
Bell is 12 years old and the son of Ed and Carrie Bell. He enjoys chess, playing the trumpet in the Fretz Band and Jazz Band, and participates in the Science Club at school. He also likes to play baseball, golf, and soccer.
All winners of the essay contest will receive a monetary award at the local level at the award night at 6:30 p.m. Dec 14 at the VFW Club Rooms.
