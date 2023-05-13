Two candidates are seeking the Republican vote to be on the ballot for one seat on Bradford City Council in the fall general election.
The candidates are Karen Costello-Pecht and Rob C. Ferguson.
Costello-Pecht was appointed to the council seat in December of 2022 and is currently serving in the position. She is employed with Control Chief Corporation in the human resources department; prior to that she worked at Servomation. A lifelong resident of Bradford, Costello-Pecht is a graduate of Bradford Area High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Active in the community, she currently serves on the YMCA Foundation Board, The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Advisory Board, The Beacon Light Adult Residential Services Board (BLARS), the Journey Health Systems Executive Board and she is a member of the Pumpkin Fest committee and the PBAA Project & Events ad hoc committee along with the McKean County Republican Committee.
She is a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and is the daughter of Susan Costello-Camarco and the late Thomas F. Costello. She is married to Ed Pecht and has one daughter Meghan (Scott) Sipko, and two grandchildren Elijah and Ava.
“I love our community, and I would like to continue to serve you and to be a part of the work that keeps Bradford a vibrant and safe place to live,” she said.
Ferguson is a 1994 graduate of Bradford Area High School and had attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford part-time as an engineering student.
He has been employed at Walmart since 2008. He is a life member of the U.S. Chess Federation and the Pennsylvania State Chess Federation. He served as an assistant at Kids’ Club Program at Hill Memorial Church from 1999 to 2008 and serves as a coach/mentor for Bradford Area Scholastic Chess Program, as he has since 1996.
He has been involved in teaching all ages of kids how to play chess from the 90s to the present. Ferguson has been vice president of the American Chess School for over 25 years, and taught chess at Chautauqua Institution for three years.
He volunteered and worked for the public library with their book sales from 1996-2000.
“More recently, I’ve been active in trying to make real changes in our community and county. From 2021 through the end of 2022, I served first as vice chair and then as chair of CCMC (Citizens for a Constitutional McKean County). I remain on the steering committee as an enthusiastic participant,” Ferguson said. “I am here to serve our community.”