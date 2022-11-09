Two poll workers in the City of Bradford were “shot” with Orbeez water beads Tuesday at the Eagles Club polling location on East Main Street.
Neither were injured.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Two poll workers in the City of Bradford were “shot” with Orbeez water beads Tuesday at the Eagles Club polling location on East Main Street.
Neither were injured.
“The report is someone drove by and discharged a BB gun at someone,” said McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
“We don’t believe it was in an attempt to sway the election,” Shaffer said. “It very likely could have been juveniles.”
The two who were targeted described the perpetrators as appearing to be juveniles.
Orbeez are small, squishy water beads used in crafts and children’s games. While they aren’t a lethal projectile, they can cause injury when shot at people.
Shooting these at people is apparently a TikTok challenge — one with real life consequences, as criminal charges can and will be filed against perpetrators.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward said the incident is under investigation, and the perpetrators will face criminal charges when caught. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford City Police.
“There have been incidents countrywide of juveniles using these water pellet guns to shoot other persons that aren’t participating in a game or anything,” Ward said. As of Tuesday evening, this was being considered an isolated incident.
Shaffer explained her office ran a hotline on Tuesday for election-related complaints, as they do during each election. There were two complaints — an alleged harassment in Kane and the “shooting” in Bradford.
Regarding the Kane complaint, she said. “It almost sounded like a national hotline that called about the one in Kane. I contacted Chief Heath Boyer. He was satisfied that the election was going smoothly in Kane.”
Shaffer said she can’t recall that her office has ever had a significant complaint in the past.
“In the past we’ve gotten very few election complaints and the ones we received in the past have always been very minor,” she added.
She reiterated that anyone with information about the Bradford incident should contact the city police.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.