SMETHPORT — Two inmates at McKean County Jail have been charged with taking drugs into the jail in unrelated cases.
Francis Kramer, 49, of Smethport, is charged with contraband, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Jose Robinson, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., is charged with contraband, a second-degree felony, and possession, a misdemeanor.
District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reported that Kramer and Robinson were charged in separate criminal complaints filed on Dec. 13, by County Detective Linda Close.
Shaffer explained Kramer was incarcerated following a sentencing hearing Nov. 23 before Judge Christopher Hauser for charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and endangering the welfare of a child. Hauser ordered him to appear at the McKean County Jail on Nov. 25 to commence his sentencing.
The criminal complaint alleged that he was placed in a “dry” cell following his processing at the jail and, three days later, a controlled substance was found in a plastic baggie.
Robinson was jailed following a sentencing hearing before Judge John Pavlock on Dec. 1 for unrelated drug charges. He was taken to the jail that same day following his sentence.
The criminal complaint alleged that he brought contraband in the form of a controlled substance when he came into the jail.
Both Kramer and Robinson were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William Todd, who set bail at $10,000 and scheduled their central court/preliminary hearings for Dec. 22. Both remain incarcerated.