SMETHPORT — Two inmates at McKean County Jail have been charged with taking drugs into the jail in unrelated cases.

Francis Kramer, 49, of Smethport, is charged with contraband, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Jose Robinson, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., is charged with contraband, a second-degree felony, and possession, a misdemeanor.

