MOUNT JEWETT — Two homes in Mount Jewett burned Friday night, but it doesn’t appear as though anyone was injured.
Social media reports from Mount Jewett and Smethport fire department indicated that at 9:49 p.m. Friday, Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a working residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire chief Scott Reynolds called multiple alarms, as the fire was making its way to a second residence.
Explosions were taking place as well. Department officials noted on social media a thanks to departments from Kane, Hamlin Township, Lafayette, Smethport and Johnsonburg, and all the standby crews. “Without you guys this fire could have gotten more out of hand due to the wind and the extent of explosions.”
Working together, the departments got the fire taken down on both houses at the same time, the post continued. Members from several departments were on the scene for about five hours.
At 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Smethport fire police were dispatched to close U.S. Route 6 westbound at Route 59 in Mount Jewett. “A tractor trailer on Route 6 near the fire scene attempted to turn around and became stuck, blocking the entire highway, including fire apparatus attempting to reach the scene. The highway was shut down while a large wrecker was brought in. The road reopened at 1:45 a.m.”
No further details on the fire itself were immediately available.
Mount Jewett department officials thanked the Red Cross, local businesses and volunteers for their help, and noted that more help is always appreciated.
“The biggest thank you goes to our supportive community. Being a small department we often get backlash,” the post read. “When it comes to situations like these, the community always seems to pull together and make the best of the situation. Without continuous support, we would not be here. We appreciate everything the community has to offer.”
The post went on to make a plea for membership.
“If you are interested in joining, even as a social member who just wants to be in the background and help out in other ways, contact us! We are always accepting applications.”
The department’s members appreciate every way the community helps, and suggested a few, too.
“If you’re looking for a way to give back and choose us, we are always happy to accept donations of water/Gatorade, food or gift cards to get food, hot hands now that the weather is getting colder and accident season is coming, or even something as simple as a letter! We love getting pictures from little ones!”