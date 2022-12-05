Mount Jewett fire

Firefighters battle a blaze Friday night in Mount Jewett. Reports indicate wind and some explosions complicated the battle.

 Photo by Smethport Fire Department

MOUNT JEWETT — Two homes in Mount Jewett burned Friday night, but it doesn’t appear as though anyone was injured.

Social media reports from Mount Jewett and Smethport fire department indicated that at 9:49 p.m. Friday, Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a working residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire chief Scott Reynolds called multiple alarms, as the fire was making its way to a second residence.

