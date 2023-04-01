Two Bradford men have been charged in separate cases with felony failure to comply with sex offender requirements under Megan’s Law.
Victor Manuel Medina, 70, of 41 Main St., Apt. 401, was charged with failing to verify his address or be photographed as required. He is a sexually violent predator, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website.
Codi Lee Michael Veite, 24, of 41 Main St., Apt. 307, was charged with failure to register with state police as required.
According to the criminal complaint for Medina, he failed to report to the state police barracks between Dec. 3 and 12 as required by Megan’s Law for a prior conviction of unlawful contact with a minor.
Medina waived a preliminary hearing on Thursday. He remains incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.
Veite was arraigned Friday by District Judge Dom Cercone and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.