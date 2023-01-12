A four-day “shooting” spree with gel pellets throughout the City of Bradford has resulted in criminal charges for two former students of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Mackenzie Alexis Barnes, 18, of Jackson Center, and Elizabeth Chaffee, 19, of Sandy Lake, were each charged with assault and battery at the polls, first-degree misdemeanors; simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; harassment and disorderly conduct, summary offenses.

