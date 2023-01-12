A four-day “shooting” spree with gel pellets throughout the City of Bradford has resulted in criminal charges for two former students of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Mackenzie Alexis Barnes, 18, of Jackson Center, and Elizabeth Chaffee, 19, of Sandy Lake, were each charged with assault and battery at the polls, first-degree misdemeanors; simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; harassment and disorderly conduct, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaints, from Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward investigated multiple victim reports of shootings of an unknown weapon out of a moving motor vehicle in the city.
Through a joint investigation with Pitt-Bradford Campus Police, Chaffee and Barnes were identified, located and charged, the complaints stated.
The two operated a car registered to Chaffee in the city, shooting an Orbeez gun — identified by online retailer Amazon as a “gel ball blaster” — out the window of a moving car, striking multiple people over a four-day period. The pair shot a postal worker, two separate construction crews conducting work, one older man and two people standing in line to vote at the Eagles Club polling location on East Main Street during the general election, the complaints stated.
Officers were able to identify Chaffee’s vehicle using the citywide surveillance cameras, leading to the joint investigation with campus police.
The two were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Dom Cercone and released on $5,000 unsecured bail, each. The two were ordered to have no contact with any of the alleged victims.
The two are scheduled to appear in McKean County Central Court on Jan. 19.
Pat Frantz Cercone, spokesperson for Pitt-Bradford, said the two resigned from the school last fall.
“Mackenzie Barnes resigned from the university on Nov. 15, 2022, and Elizabeth Chaffee resigned on Dec. 16, 2022,” Cercone said.
The Orbeez “shootings” were part of a TikTok challenge, Ward said at the time of the incidents. He issued a warning to the public that challenges from the internet could lead to criminal charges against perpetrators.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said, “TikTok ‘challenges’ (or any other social media label) tend to minimize what the behavior actually is. To call something a TikTok challenge does not change what it is — whether that ‘challenge’ causes harm to oneself or another person.
“Referring to these as ‘challenges’ fails to recognize that the behavior could result in injury or death or criminal punishment. A ‘challenge’ that encourages someone to shoot people with objects, causing harm, is the same as any other behavior that we call assault,” Shaffer said. “And the recipient of the “challenge” suffers pain and injury, they are the victim of an assault.
“If someone does something to an unwilling victim and causes them bodily injury, he or she is going to be charged by the police even if it was a social media challenge,” the prosecutor continued.
Shaffer said other so-called challenges have encouraged people to commit acts that risk their own lives, and some people have even died from them.
“Decades ago, people played the game, ‘Truth or Dare’ —which I recall being relatively mundane — but TikTok challenges encourage more dangerous behavior, on a much larger scale and rewards people who complete the challenge by posting videos, making the offender TikToc famous even for a moment,” she said.
“Parents have their hands full trying to raise children when they are inundated by a world of bad influences online. And from the law-enforcement perspective, we will continue to look at the behavior and, if the behavior meets the definition of a crime, then the offender will be charged criminally.”