HARRISBURG – Grants were awarded to two area school districts Tuesday to help with the purchase of needed cafeteria equipment, announced Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtllepoint.
The Oswayo Valley School District was awarded more than $43,000, while the Smethport Area School District received more than $34,000.
“These grants, which come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are an important investment in our schools and the students they serve,” Causer said. “Nutritious meals help support learning.”
The funding is awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools often use the grants to purchase items such as new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.
Across the state, more than $2.7 million in funding was awarded to 130 schools.