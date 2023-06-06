David Gallup was most recently featured in the film, “Crossing Paths,” by Smokey Bear Productions. He has been busy lately finishing filming Part Two of the movie, “Crossing Paths, No Way Out” which will be released on Amazon in November.
The movie’s producer, Jim Kuhn, explained, “It’s a continuation of the first movie. We didn’t want a four-hour film. This one is about an hour and a half, and picks up a year later.”
In case a refresher of the first part is needed, “Crossing Paths” was about several individuals who were leading troubled lives. There was James, a drug addict who would do anything to get a fix. And then there was Jim, a retired firefighter with PTSD, who was also a drug addict.
KC was a single mother trying to raise her child and being tested by God himself at the same time. And through all of this, the community church was failing, a mob boss was using a funeral home to run his business, and the drug dealers were showing their power over all in the town.
The first film, released in February of this year, had Gallup as an undercover narcotics officer. Gallup said of the first installment, “Everything is intertwined. The mob helps the church out, mom meets the firefighter, the firefighter meets up with the drug dealers — there is a lot going on.”
His character, still working as a member of the police department, will be tested throughout this next installment as the mob, which had taken over the funeral home, moves their business dealings to the local bar, the PUB.
Drug enterprises from Youngsville and Cleveland, Ohio, enter the New Castle area in an attempt to take over the scene. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) investigators begin looking into the missing bodies. They kick Gallup and his partner off the case.
The addict from the first part, returns from addiction counseling.
Kuhn said, “James Ross’s character is doing well, he helps at the counseling center in this one. He gets an offer from a semi-pro basketball team in Alabama, so we will have to see where his story ends.”
In the first movie, Kuhn played a firefighter; in this one, a year later, he works in heightened security. He shared a bit of his story and that of his movie family, “I find out that Dennis, the right-hand-man to the mob, knocks out my wife — physically — and kidnaps my daughter. I won’t say what happens, but we end up moving to Erie.”
Gallup has quite a bit of influence on the other actors in this movie. He touches the lives of each one in some way.
Gallup added, “It was a great time again and I even got to film with a couple new actors and that was awesome.”
Many scenes were filmed on location at the New Castle Police Department in New Castle, added Kuhn.
The second part, “Crossing Paths, No Way Out,” brings closure to most of the storylines but still has many twists and turns.
As to what Gallup will work on next, he said, “I have a couple short stories I’m working on and hoping to film around Bradford and Westline, that I will be doing through Smokey Bear Productions.”