Trunk or Treat

Alexandra Hood, at left, new director of the Community Life Center at Grace Lutheran Church, and her assistant, Brandon Baney, display candy that has been collected for the annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31. Candy, monetary donations and volunteers are still needed by the church for the event. At present, the church has collected about 250 pounds of candy, but more is needed for the hundreds of trick-or-treaters expected to attend.

 Photo by Kate Day Sager/

The Community Life Center’s new director, Alexandra Hood, will have her hands full this week when she conducts the annual Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church parking lot at 79 Mechanic St. in Bradford.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and will have a “Fairytales” theme. The free family event is open to the public and will include candy, snacks, hotdogs, games and Bollywood Dancers. Hood and her assistant, Brandon Baney, said donated wrapped candy is welcome and can be dropped off at the church this week. Candy will be accepted up until Halloween night, but monetary donations are needed by Wednesday. Volunteers are also welcome and more information can be obtained by calling the church at (814) 362-3244.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos