The Community Life Center’s new director, Alexandra Hood, will have her hands full this week when she conducts the annual Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church parking lot at 79 Mechanic St. in Bradford.
The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and will have a “Fairytales” theme. The free family event is open to the public and will include candy, snacks, hotdogs, games and Bollywood Dancers. Hood and her assistant, Brandon Baney, said donated wrapped candy is welcome and can be dropped off at the church this week. Candy will be accepted up until Halloween night, but monetary donations are needed by Wednesday. Volunteers are also welcome and more information can be obtained by calling the church at (814) 362-3244.
Hood replaces Selene Machuga who retired as coordinator of the Center in June after a 19-year career. Following her retirement, the Center closed temporarily during the summer. Machuga’s husband, Jim, said his wife “misses the (Center) but is also enjoying retirement.”
Pastor Bill Waterman of Grace Lutheran said the church family is pleased to have Hood on board.
“She’s a joy to come on and is bringing in some fresh air,” Waterman said. “She has new ideas and both (Hood) and Brandon are working together on projects and ideas to reach out to the community, and such. We’re just blessed to have her on the ministry.”
In commenting on her background, Hood said she moved to Bradford as a child and resided in the community for approximately 10 years before moving away to attend Grove City College. While there, she earned a degree in psychology. Her parents and sister still reside in Bradford.
“When I graduated college, I didn’t come back (to Bradford), I went to New Jersey first and lived there for five years,” she explained. “I just moved back here two and a half months ago.”
She had previously worked for non-profit organizations, and in the past volunteered at summer youth camps, Vacation Bible Schools and mission trips, among others.
Hood said she and her husband, Michael, who is an artist and plans to drive buses for the school district, are expecting their first child.
On a related note, Hood said the Center is rebuilding the after-school program after the pandemic necessitated shutdowns and lower numbers over the past couple of years. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 are encouraged to attend the Center from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for recreation, crafts, snacks, help with homework and a variety of projects assisted by high school students.
“We’ve got kids in the neighborhood who will just walk down here,” Hood said, noting children with special needs also attend and are welcome at the Center.
At present, a number of children who attend the Center are helping organize and make decorations for the Trunk or Treat event, which is 15 years old and has hosted as many as 1,000 people. Contributing to the event in the past have been members of the Open Arms Church in Bradford.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Hood said of the upcoming Trunk or Treat. Hood said those who bring vehicles for distribution typically bring their own candy. The candy donated to the church will be used for distribution stations inside the church and to replenish vehicles that run out.
“I think we have 35 trunks (vehicles) right now outside. (Children) will also go through the church doors where we have about five different stations,” she added. “In the gym, we also will have games, raffle baskets, music, the Bollywood Dancers (from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford) and a bounce house.”
In addition, snacks, coffee and hot chocolate will be available inside.
Hood said she is looking forward to the Trunk or Treat event as it will be a good way to reintroduce the Center to children and families in the community.
“I’m hoping this Trunk or Treat will kind of be a kick-off for us,” she remarked.
