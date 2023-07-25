The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, is seeking the Republican nomination in his bid to be the 47th POTUS. A campaign rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena, 809 French St. in Erie.
Arena doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.
Trump campaign officials said that two tickets per registered phone number are available on a first-come, first-served basis, at Trump’s campaign website.
In his fourth run for nomination, officially, for the highest office in the nation, Trump is counting on his core supporters who remain devoted to him. The former president won most counties in Western Pennsylvania in his 2020 re-election bid against challenger Joe Biden — including McKean, Potter, Warren and Elk counties.
Trump’s advisors have noted that he has “a lot of unfinished business” to tend to in a new term, if elected. The former president has never acknowledged that he actually lost the election to Biden, a denial that his fiercest critics have focused on since the aftermath of 2020.
Nevertheless, Trump’s Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the upcoming battle for delegates who will actually determine the party’s 2024 nominee. The Associated Press reported Monday that the delegates are more than 2,000 party activists, insiders and elected officials who will cast votes next summer to select the party’s presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention.
AP reported that “Trump’s political team has been working for years to shape the mosaic of local GOP rules around how delegates are awarded in each state after the complex and sometimes convoluted rules tripped up his 2016 campaign. The resulting system now favors a frontrunner and poses a greater challenge for anyone trying to catch up.”
Meanwhile, as Trump campaigns, he faces unprecedented headwinds in the form of already handed down and potential indictments as well as other ongoing legal issues. In New York City, Trump was charged with falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet regarding their alleged tryst. He is charged in Florida’s federal court on allegations that he mishandled classified and/or sensitive documents.
Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. And, there is a special counsel in Washington conducting an investigation into Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6.
Following a verdict of liable for battery and defamation in May in the case of E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, another defamation case was filed. The new defamation case stems from Trump’s comments made against Carroll earlier this year at a town hall.
It remains unclear if any of the actual charges and lawsuits will negatively affect his campaign or discourage his supporters. Quinnipiac University pollsters asked about a month ago how closely voters had been watching the news about Trump’s charges: “44% say very closely, 38% say somewhat closely, and 17% say not too closely.”
But, it was almost evenly split whether voters think he should be prosecuted on criminal charges for how he handled classified documents, 50% for and 44% against. Many respondents (56%) believe the case involving classified documents is “motivated by politics,” whereas 41% think the case is motivated by the law, according to Quinnipiac polling.
In the case of Pennsylvania voters, the decision on a Republican nominee still favored Trump in a crowded field of candidates — he received 49% support among registered Republican voters in Pennsylvania, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 25%, Quinnipiac polling showed.
From the nomination to the actual election, it gets more competitive between Trump and a rival.
Quinnipiac polling found, in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup between the now-President Biden and Trump, the race is a virtual dead heat among all registered voters, with 47% supporting Trump and 46% supporting Biden.