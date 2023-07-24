The 45th President of the United States and currently seeking the Republican nomination, Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Erie on July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena, located at 809 French St. in Erie, according to his campaign website.
Arena doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.
Two tickets per registered phone number are available on a first come first served basis, at https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-erie-pennsylvania