The suspended state trooper charged with DUI on the job was arraigned Thursday and released on unsecured bail.
Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, who is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08 to .1%, both misdemeanors; and failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, summary offenses.
He was arraigned before District Judge David Engman in Kane on Thursday, and released on $2,500 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 21.
Burney is represented by attorney Mark Todd Aaron of Clarion. Prosecution in the case is being handled by the McKean County District Attorney’s office.
According to the criminal complaint filed with Engman in Kane, on Nov. 27, Burney showed up to work intoxicated, and responded to a state police call, driving a state police vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
He failed field sobriety tests. A breath test and a blood test showed intoxication as well, the complaint stated.
Burney has been with the Lewis Run barracks since his graduation from the state police academy last August.