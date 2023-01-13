The suspended state trooper charged with DUI on the job was arraigned Thursday and released on unsecured bail.

Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, who is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08 to .1%, both misdemeanors; and failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, summary offenses.

