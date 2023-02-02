OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri Arts Council has updated their Artist Market and are open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 West State Street.
The Tri-County Arts Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region. Their current gallery show, "Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley from Wellsville, is on display through March 18th in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features eight ray guns and seven encaustic paintings all perfectly sized for gift giving or to add to a collection.
Also, the Tri-County Arts Council is putting together some fabulous upcoming classes. Level of creativity or skill does not matter; staff will be available to help folks have fun and explore the arts. Here is the upcoming class schedule for the month of February:
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 Alicia Bockmier will hold a Gnomes class. Come in and craft a magical little gnome!
Gnomes are meant to bring love, joy and magic to life. They thrive on the simple principle of doing good in the world. Make a gnome as a decoration for a favorite holiday, a gift, or simply as a good luck charm to keep on hand.
The cost for this class is $25 for Artisan Members or $35 for family members and non-members. Ages 12 and older, unless accompanied by an adult, are welcomed.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 Tara Walker will teach a Pastel Drawing class. Do artists paint with pastel or draw with pastel? Both! Soft pastel is a flexible and pigment-rich medium that can produce both technical and painterly compositions.
For this two-hour workshop, get to know the medium and what it can do. We’ll go over types of strokes and lines, the best surfaces to use, and other techniques for making the most out of the medium. In this workshop, focus on a series of images that provide ample inspiration for both beginners and those with more experience — sunset on the surface of water with soft pastel.
The cost of this class is $40 for Artisan Members and $50 for family and non-members. Ages 12 and older, unless accompanied by an adult, are welcomed.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 19 Samantha Aldrich will instruct Brushes N Brews. Brushes N Brews is a fun evening with friends, where individuals can laugh, have a Four Mile beer and paint in a judgment-free atmosphere. Tri-County Arts Council will bring the painting supplies and Four Mile Brewing will be ready to take an order — Supplies are covered in the cost but not beverages.
The cost of this class is $40 for Artisan Members and $50 for family and non-members. Ages 21 and older are welcomed to attend this event at Four Mile Brewing.
From 1 to 2 p.m. from Wednesday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 24 the Tri-County Arts Council will host Kids N Art Camp with instructor Katelyn Heinz. Get children creating for their winter break. We will have three classes focused on painting and clay. This class is sponsored by a partnership with the YMCA.
The cost of this class is $60 for members and non-members. Ages 6 through 12 are welcomed, however only two seats remain open.
Lastly during February, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 the Arts Council will host Intermediate Wheel Throwing with Instructor Katelyn Heins. The goal of Intermediate Wheel Throwing class is to provide students an opportunity to advance their skills.
The class is designed for students who already have some general understanding of basic beginner level throwing techniques such as: centering, pulling walls, trimming and glazing. Each student will be able to create and fire up to six pieces of artwork. If desired, bring an apron and hand towel.
The cost of this class is $120 for Artisan Members and $140 for family and non-members. Ages 12 and older are welcomed.
Individuals may also sign-up in person at the Tri-County Arts Council, 110 W State Street in Olean or call (716) 372-7455.