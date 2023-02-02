OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri Arts Council has updated their Artist Market and are open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 West State Street.

The Tri-County Arts Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region. Their current gallery show, "Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley from Wellsville, is on display through March 18th in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features eight ray guns and seven encaustic paintings all perfectly sized for gift giving or to add to a collection.

