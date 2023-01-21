TCAC exhibition opening

Ray guns and other works by Peter Midgley will go on display at the Tri-County Arts Council Saturday in Olean, N.Y.

 Image provided

OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley of Wellsville, will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 21 at the TCAC building, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean. The reception will be catered by Four Mile Brewery.

The exhibit is on display through March 18.

