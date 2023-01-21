OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley of Wellsville, will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 21 at the TCAC building, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean. The reception will be catered by Four Mile Brewery.
The exhibit is on display through March 18.
As an artist, Midgley came to art through pottery, which hooked him in 1980 with his first ceramics class. His fascination with this medium pulled him through a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dallas and then an MFA degree from Ohio University. He has been working in clay ever since. He teaches at Alfred State College about Art and Art History.
He started making ray guns because he has always loved Science Fiction, and he has always collected small, cool, retro objects; and suddenly these things connected.
The Encaustic images are very recent, they sprang up suddenly during the recent pandemic. Regularly switching from pottery to teaching to Steam Punk to expressive color is not always smooth, but this shifting of focus seems to be working, for now.
The Tri-County Arts Council has updated their Artist Market and we are open to the public Tuesday to Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 12-5 p.m.