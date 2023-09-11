OLEAN, N.Y. — Tri-County Arts Council (TCAC) will host an opening reception Saturday for “2023 Southern Tier Biennial A Regional Survey of Contemporary Art” featuring works from more than 35 Southern Tier artists.
The reception, which will include catering and desserts, is set 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St.
Since 2005, the Southern Tier Biennial has given rural artists the opportunity to take part in a juried professional art competition and gallery show. Every two years, artists from across New York State’s Southern Tier submit work to be juried by a new panel of top art professionals.
The exhibition will run Sept. 16 to Nov. 4. This year 51 works of art from 36 artists were chosen from the 157 artists and more than 400 pieces entered.
“Every two years, the Southern Tier Biennial gives us a glimpse into the wonderful creative talent that this region has to offer,” said Sean Huntington, STB exhibition coordinator. “It’s truly an incredible show. I encourage every visual artist, including those working in craft media, to apply.”
In addition to the opportunity to show their work, accepted artists have the chance to win one of five awards totaling $5,250 — $3,000 to the Best of Show winner ($1,000 cash and $2,000 stipend toward a solo show in fall 2024 at TCAC); a $750 Juror’s Choice award; and $500 for three honorable mention winners.
For more information, visit www.southerntierbiennial.com or call (716) 372-7455. The Tri County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.