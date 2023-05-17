HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that Treasury’s Contracts e-Library has surpassed 500,000 entries.
Items available on the Contracts e-Library include state government contracts, purchase orders and amendments. All entries are available to review anytime, allowing Pennsylvanians the opportunity to see how their tax dollars are being spent.
“Public confidence in state government depends on transparency, and the Contracts e-Library is an important way for Pennsylvanians to keep tabs on exactly what’s happening with their money,” Garrity said. “Making these documents available lets taxpayers see who is doing business with the state – an important tool to help hold their government accountable.”
The Contracts e-Library, part of Treasury’s Transparency Portal, houses all state agency contracts worth $5,000 or more and dated on or after July 1, 2008, in accordance with the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
A total of 502,429 contracts, purchase orders and amendments are currently available to review. Contracts can be searched for by agency, vendor, date, dollar amount, and subject matter.
The Contracts e-Library is part of Treasury’s award-winning Transparency Portal. The Transparency Portal also offers Pennsylvanians a look at state budget details, fund balances, the Treasury Checkbook, and Ledger 5 spending.
Garrity sends semi-annual reminders to all agencies which are required to submit contracts to the Contracts e-Library.
“It’s important that all agencies understand their obligations under the Right-to-Know Law and submit their contracts in a timely manner,” Garrity said. “If an agency neglects to follow the law, that damages the trust we work so hard to build with the taxpayers who deserve to know that state government is spending their hard-earned dollars wisely.”
To search or review state contracts, visit patreasury.gov/transparency/e-library.