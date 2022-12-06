SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The sound of Outlaw Country is coming back to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Travis Tritt will perform in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The sound of Outlaw Country is coming back to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Travis Tritt will perform in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $25.
Travis Tritt has been a Country Music hit-making sensation since the early 1990s. Starting with the release of his 1990 debut album “Country Club,” Tritt established himself as a star on radio airwaves and in concert halls across the country. His blend of mainstream Country and Southern Rock styles and influences produced five number one singles, an additional 15 top ten hits, and garnered Tritt two Grammy Awards and multiple Country Music Association Awards. His long list of hit songs includes “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and many more.
Tickets start at $25.
Other upcoming shows at the casino include A Boy Band Christmas on Saturday, and Lonestar on Feb. 11. Tickets for each start at $35.
