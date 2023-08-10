SMETHPORT – As is tradition, the McKean County Fair will host the annual tractor parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Registration at the Gary Isadore Farm on Route 59 runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Tractors have included anything from big riding mowers to combine-style farm machines. This will also be the first event for the 2022 Fair Queen and the 2023 Fair Court as a group. They will ride in the parade on a hay wagon.
There is no fee for registering; however, there is a request for donations of non-perishable foods, toiletries, hygiene products and laundry items. Donations will be accepted at registration or at the Memorial Grange Hall at the fairgrounds.
The parade will pull out of the farm and head down Main Street through East Smethport before following Allen Street and moving into the fairgrounds.
Following the parade, participants are invited to park their tractors in the infield at the track and visit all the vehicles from the parade. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Organizers stated that children and families like to see and touch all the tractors and it is always a fun day. Last year, the event had more than 50 tractors in the parade whose operators stayed and enjoyed the touch-a-tractor get-together.
The items donated will benefit four food pantries in desperate need of help. Christian Community Food Services in Smethport, the Salvation Army in Bradford, the Kane Food Pantry and the Port Allegany Food Bank will pick up donated items at 3 p.m. in the rebuilt Memorial Grange Hall. Pantries have reported that there has been a significant increase in the number of families served throughout the region, some have gone from 60 families a month to more than 100.