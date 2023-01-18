Ski for Cancer LOGO

The longest running fundraising event in the state of Pennsylvania for The American Cancer Society (ACS) is returning once again this year for the 44th time — the annual Tony Dolan Memorial Ski for Cancer will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Historic Westline Inn, 1 Westline Road (3 miles off US Route 219).

This fun-filled event includes cross-country skiing, hiking or snowshoeing along the beautiful Kinzua Valley Trail, and a delicious pig roast and live music provided by local musicians Second Act — both of which begin at Noon.

