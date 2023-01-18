The longest running fundraising event in the state of Pennsylvania for The American Cancer Society (ACS) is returning once again this year for the 44th time — the annual Tony Dolan Memorial Ski for Cancer will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Historic Westline Inn, 1 Westline Road (3 miles off US Route 219).
This fun-filled event includes cross-country skiing, hiking or snowshoeing along the beautiful Kinzua Valley Trail, and a delicious pig roast and live music provided by local musicians Second Act — both of which begin at Noon.
There is no cost to register; however a minimum donation price of $25 qualifies the donor receives a t-shirt, while supplies last. Limited t-shirts available, so pre-register with your donation and shirt size to guarantee a shirt.
The Kinzua Valley Trail is approximately 4.5 miles long and is located adjacent to the Westline Inn. Any person can participate, as an individual or as part of a team.
This event will happen despite mother nature, and individuals will be able to enjoy a day of hiking and walking the natural beauty of the Kinzua Valley Trail if no snow is available for snow-sport activities.
The cost of a meal including a sandwich, side and drink will be $12 during the event and there will be tables inside as well as a bonfire outside to enjoy the food, as well as fun and fellowship. During the raffles a Trek bicycle donated by Just Riding Along will be raffled off, as well as shirts signed by Josh Allen and Doug Flutie in gift baskets, confirmed event coordinator Betsy Eschrich.
Volunteer positions to sell raffle tickets, help individuals with registration and help with the food are still being sought. Please contact Ott & McHenry by phone at (814) 368-7450 to volunteer a bit of time to a great cause this winter.
This year’s Tony Dolan Memorial Ski for Cancer’s sponsors include the Italian Club, Northwest, Crescent Beer, LUV Toyota, Zook Motors, ARG, Eagles Club Post #2432, Ott & McHenry Pharmacy, The Westline Inn, Just Riding Along, Works Wonders, Kessel Construction, Jamestown Cycle Shop, Galati Excavating, B&T Contracting, Kids and Cancer, John & Rosemary Osborne, Marshall Insurance Services, Players Downtown, and the Philo & Sarah Blaisdell Foundation.
“In gratitude, we would like to thank all those individuals, businesses and groups who have and will support our efforts in working to create a world where this disease (cancer) will no longer threaten people’s lives or claim another year of anyone’s life,” said Eschrich.
To register, visit Ott & McHenry Pharmacy at Main Street or call the American Cancer Society.
Limited skis, provided by Jamestown Cycle Shop, will be made available during the event.