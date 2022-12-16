BCPAC

FairyTales on Ice is the first of the BCPAC spring series.

 Photo provided

Tickets are on sale now for Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center’s Spring Series Shows, beginning with FairyTales on Ice on March 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Bradford Area High School Auditorium.

The show is presented by Ice Creative Entertainment and features Beauty and the Beast, in a Broadway meets ice show for all ages, bringing live singing-international champion skaters, with a Cirque on Ice/ Broadway show style performance.

