Tickets are on sale now for Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center’s Spring Series Shows, beginning with FairyTales on Ice on March 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Bradford Area High School Auditorium.
The show is presented by Ice Creative Entertainment and features Beauty and the Beast, in a Broadway meets ice show for all ages, bringing live singing-international champion skaters, with a Cirque on Ice/ Broadway show style performance.
“We are excited to bring FairyTales on Ice to Bradford to open our Spring series. This is a show the whole family will love, and we have special student priced tickets that are perfect gifts for Christmas,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC.
The show begins by welcoming the audience with lots of familiar characters from favorite fairy tales: from Rapunzel and Pinocchio to Aladdin and Tinker Bell — not to mention the stars of this season’s spinning tales, Beauty and the Beast. This non-stop thrilling adventure features over-the-top magical illusions, spectacular special effects, an all-original award-winning soundtrack and thrilling jumps, spins, and pair lifts — all on ice.
Ice Creative Entertainment was founded in 2011 by Olympic level choreographer Alex Wilfand. Starting as a boutique ice show company, I.C.E has grown to an international entertainment brand. I.C.E was founded with one goal in mind: to create once-in-a-lifetime performances and memories for audiences worldwide.
On April 20, 2023 at 7 p.m., the 2019 Tony Award Winning singer/actress, Ali Stroker will be in concert in the Bromeley Family Theater on the UPB campus in Bradford. Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as ‘Ado Annie’ in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! She’s a series regular in the Netflix series, Echoes, and she recently starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Stroker recurred in the final season of Netflix’s Ozark and is in her second season recurring in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts is captured in her motto: “Turning Your Limitations into Your Opportunities.”
On May 4, 2023 at 7 p.m., Take 3, the genre smashing trio where Bach and Bieber collide, will close the spring series for BCPAC at the Bromeley Family Theater. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, Take 3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the globe with over 60 performances each season. “This will be an electrifying performance that you won’t want to miss,” said Litz.
Take 3 was created by violinist/vocalist, Lindsay Deutsch, Yanni’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country, including Soraya Center in Los Angeles and with the Livermore Symphony in San Francisco. She can be heard throughout Netflix’s popular show, The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam.
Tickets for the shows are on sale with a special holiday discount through Jan. 6, if you buy all three shows. Tickets can be purchased online at bcpac.com, by calling 814-362-2522 or at the office during ticket office hours. Tickets for the Summer Tribute Series shows are also on sale for the holidays as well.