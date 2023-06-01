U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, was among all but one Western Pennsylvania House members who voted Wednesday night in favor of a bipartisan bill lifting the debt ceiling and cutting non-defense domestic spending.
Still just days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate was straining Thursday to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package, the Associated Press reported.
President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default on its debts. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he wants to finish up without bringing the issue “down to the wire.”
Quick passage in the chamber will require cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, much like the centrist coalition that carried it to House passage.
Thompson said in a statement that the House’s Fiscal Responsibility Act is a step in the direction for Washington to get its “fiscal house in order.”
“Democrats have over-taxed, over-spent, and overregulated for years, further plunging the nation into a staggering debt and inflation crisis,” Thompson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee said. “The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a sensible proposal to begin to regain control of the American economy by simplifying and streamlining onerous permitting processes, limiting costly and excessive regulatory actions, and expanding access to employment and training for those in need.
“It’s about time Washington took steps to get our country’s fiscal house in order,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee of the Pittsburgh area cast the only no vote among Western Pennsylvania’s House members Wednesday.
The other four House members from the region — three Republicans and one Democrat — voted yes for the legislation, which passed, 314-117, with majorities of both parties in favor.
”I am standing with the people of Pennsylvania, because I cannot use the poorest people as bargaining chips, and I can not reward Republican villainy and their extreme tactics with more votes than needed to defer this default,” said Lee, D-Swissvale, said, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gzette.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, the Western New York Republican whose congressional district adjoins much of Thompson’s district in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, said that while “far from perfect,” the legislation is a first step to curb what he called reckless spending in Washington.
“House Republicans defeated President Biden’s demand for a clean debt ceiling and $5 trillion tax hike while achieving the largest spending cuts in our nation’s history,” Langworthy said. “Default is not an option; our enemies around the world are watching and Congress is sending a clear signal that America pays its debts.”
The first-term congressman said the bill contains “many structural reforms contained in each provision of our plan that will grow the economy and force further spending reductions during the budget process.”
Thompson and Langworthy, while both certainly conservative, were not among the hardest-line Republicans who balked at concessions McCarthy negotiated with the president.
The bill suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 in exchange for spending cuts and other policy changes. The Post-Gazette reported new work requirements for some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients could take benefits away from up to 30,000 Pennsylvanians, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive research group.
The new provisions affect recipients aged 50-54 without children enrolled in the program formerly known as food stamps.
The center said “the complexity of this bureaucratic work-reporting requirement means that significant numbers of people — including many who are meeting the requirement and those who should be exempt from it — end up losing their benefits.”
The legislation also speeds final approval of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile long system that will bring natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.
Environmentalists have succeeded in holding up final approval in the courts, with the Sierra Club calling the pipeline “an environmental disaster.” But the bill will pave the way for its completion.
According to FTI Consulting, the pipeline would generate $150 million a year in royalty payments and $2 billion a year in gas sales in Pennsylvania. In addition, $400 million already has been spent in southwestern Pennsylvania to deliver gas to the pipeline.