BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia on Friday introduced the GIVE MILK Act, a bill that will aim to make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) currently restricts milk choices to non-fat or 1% in most cases. The GIVE MILK Act would enable participants over the age of 2 to receive 2% reduced fat or whole milk.
“Whole milk has been wrongfully targeted as unhealthy for the last decade, but in reality, it provides a wealth of essential nutrients that are particularly important for growing children,” Thompson, R-Centre County, said. “Including whole milk in the WIC program will provide a healthy option for those families who find themselves depending upon these benefits for essential nutrition.”
Sparnberger said, as as a parent, she knows whole milk provides many of the essential vitamins and minerals that children need for their early development.
"But for far too long, the WIC program has been blocked from providing moms with a full selection of milk,” the Virginia Democrat said. “That’s why I’m working to cut this unnecessary red tape and make more milk options available."