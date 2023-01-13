Swearing in

Rep. Glenn Thompson, joined by his wife Penny, is sworn in for the 118th Congress.

 Photo provided

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., was sworn in as United States Representative of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District for the 118th Congress. Thompson, who has served as representative since 2009, was joined by his wife, Penny, as well as family members, friends, and supporters.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors in the new 15th District,” Thompson said. “I also look forward to serving as the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and continue to work on policies that will support a robust, rural economy.”

