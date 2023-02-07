WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson wasn’t impressed by the “rosy picture” President Joe Biden painted in Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
In a statement sent out late Tuesday, the Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania criticized the speech.
“Tonight, President Biden attempted to defend two years of failed policies, which have been a disservice to Pennsylvania’s hardworking families,” Thompson said. “Runaway spending has led to record inflation, which drives costs at the gas pump and grocery store.
“In an effort to paint a rosy picture, the president glanced over the fact that American families are struggling to make ends meet,” he continued.
“With a new Republican majority in the U.S. House, we have already passed bills related to energy security, to protect the sanctity of life, and to hold the Biden Administration accountable,” Thompson said.
“We will continue to fight for the American dream, as we reaffirm our commitment to creating an environment ripe for economic growth, a nation that is safe, with a secure southern border, and a future that’s built upon freedom and government accountability.”