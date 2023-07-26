WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson joined a bipartisan group in the House Wednesday in introducing the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act (COTA) to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach.
The bill amends Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to bolster career guidance for adult learners. Thompson’s office indicated the bill allows Title II funds to be used for the first time to create public outreach through public service announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs and other means to educate the public on workforce development programs.
Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Brad Finstad, R-Minn., and Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., joined Thompson in introducing the measure.
“We must be able to tell the public about the resources available to them,” said Thompson, co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus. “This bill allows for public service announcements and other advertisements to inform adult learners about workforce development programs and high-quality career counseling. Increased awareness into career choices and programs will lead individuals down the pathway of success and into high-quality, family-sustaining jobs.”
WIOA, which was enacted in 2014, is the primary law governing federal workforce development programs. The law is designed to enhance our nation’s public workforce system, get Americans of all ages into high-quality jobs, and help employers hire and retain skilled workers. Title II of WIOA authorizes education services to assist adults in improving basic skills like literacy, completing secondary education, and transitioning to the workforce or postsecondary education.
“It’s a good investment to support learning and improve access to jobs and skills,” said Bonamici, co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus.
Opportunities for reskilling and upskilling for career shifts by workers continue to grow in importance, said Kate Kreamer, Advance CTE executive director.
“To take advantage of these opportunities, individuals must have equitable access to information on the services and programs needed to secure jobs in high-growth, high-wage and in-demand fields,” she said.
WIOA is an integral part of the national workforce education and training system, and the proposed bill would help maximize the law to allow adult learners to be aware of resources for career success.