WASHINGTON — On Thursday, U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pa., voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, releasing the following statement:
“The NDAA is one of the most important bills we pass as Members of Congress. This bill provides funding for our national defense, which keeps Americans safe at home and abroad. These funds will be used to provide our service members with a much-deserved pay increase and ensure military readiness against foreign adversaries like Russia and China. It also repeals the COVID-19 vaccine mandate further helping our military’s recruitment and retainment.