HARRISBURG (TNS) — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson is among 62 House Republicans pushing legislation that would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler County, re-introduced the bill along with co-sponsors who are emboldened to pursue anti-abortion legislation following last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

