WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), co-chairs of the bipartisan Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, introduced a resolution Wednesday with 71 of their colleagues recognizing National CTE Month, which is observed every February.
“Historically, career and technical education has been wrongly viewed as a secondary choice for students, yet these programs are the key to bridging our nation’s skills gap,” Thompson said. “CTE prepares students with the technical skills needed to obtain high-paying, high-demand jobs. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution that recognizes the contributions CTE programs make to the American economy along with the important work being done by CTE professionals and teachers.”
CTE prepares students for careers in fields such as health care, agriculture, information technology, manufacturing, the skilled trades and many more. There are more than 11 million job openings nationally, and many are within industries with noted skilled labor shortages. For example, it is also projected that 17 million workers will be needed to support investments in the nation’s infrastructure in the next decade.
“Career and technical education opens up pathways to in-demand, good-paying jobs and helps enrich the learning experience for students,” Bonamici said. “As co-chair of the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus, I’m excited to introduce this bipartisan resolution with my co-chair Congressman Thompson recognizing February as CTE Month. There are many jobs available, many because Congress passed bipartisan legislation to invest in infrastructure and bolster domestic manufacturing, and CTE will help Americans get the skills they need to do this important work.”
Nearly 12 million students are enrolled in CTE programs at high schools, career academies, CTE centers, and two-year colleges across the country. Participation in CTE programs has been linked to better attendance and higher high school graduation rates.
"We are proud to support the 2023 Career Technical Education (CTE) Month resolution as a celebration and recognition of the impact CTE has for learners as they explore and find their career passions, secure meaningful credentials of value aligned to in-demand careers and provide employers with a highly skilled workforce that is responsive to rapidly evolving industry needs,” said Advance CTE Executive Director Kimberly Green. "We commend the leadership of the House CTE Caucus, led by Representatives Thompson and Bonamici, on this issue and for their recognition of the importance CTE has for learners across the nation and our shared economy."
The resolution recognizes the importance of CTE and encourages educators, counselors, career development professionals, and parents to promote CTE as an option for students.
“I am pleased to celebrate another CTE Month alongside Members of Congress who understand the many benefits of high-quality CTE,” said ACTE Executive Director LeAnn Curry. “This is an exciting time for CTE, and we look forward to strengthening our CTE programs nationwide and continuing our work to ensure that all Americans can enter a career that they are passionate about. The 2023 CTE Month resolution serves as a reminder of the role CTE can play in strengthening our nation’s economy, addressing workforce needs now and in the future, while providing a pathway to a family-sustaining career. ACTE would like to thank Representatives Thompson and Bonamici for their leadership of the Congressional CTE Caucus.”