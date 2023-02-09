WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), co-chairs of the bipartisan Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, introduced a resolution Wednesday with 71 of their colleagues recognizing National CTE Month, which is observed every February.

“Historically, career and technical education has been wrongly viewed as a secondary choice for students, yet these programs are the key to bridging our nation’s skills gap,” Thompson said. “CTE prepares students with the technical skills needed to obtain high-paying, high-demand jobs. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution that recognizes the contributions CTE programs make to the American economy along with the important work being done by CTE professionals and teachers.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos