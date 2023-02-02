Frair MUG

ST. MARYS — The Thomas Frair Scholarship at the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is focusing on assisting students pursuing a post-secondary 2 or 4-year degree in forestry, agricultural horticulture, plant science, general agriculture or animal sciences with a preferable emphasis in apiculture or similar disciplines. Frair established this fund to help aspiring students in the fields of interest that he has had for his entire life.

Frair is a graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Forest Science and a M.S. in Forest Resources. He had a 38-year career as a private Forestry Consultant working primarily with private landowners in achieving short and long-term forest management objectives. He is a lifelong resident of Lafayette Township in McKean County. He is the owner/operator of the Frair Haus Greenhaus & Gardens since 1995, growing wholesale and retail annual and herbaceous perennial flowers and vegetable plant starts.

