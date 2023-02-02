ST. MARYS — The Thomas Frair Scholarship at the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is focusing on assisting students pursuing a post-secondary 2 or 4-year degree in forestry, agricultural horticulture, plant science, general agriculture or animal sciences with a preferable emphasis in apiculture or similar disciplines. Frair established this fund to help aspiring students in the fields of interest that he has had for his entire life.
Frair is a graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Forest Science and a M.S. in Forest Resources. He had a 38-year career as a private Forestry Consultant working primarily with private landowners in achieving short and long-term forest management objectives. He is a lifelong resident of Lafayette Township in McKean County. He is the owner/operator of the Frair Haus Greenhaus & Gardens since 1995, growing wholesale and retail annual and herbaceous perennial flowers and vegetable plant starts.
Frair hopes this $1,000 scholarship will help a deserving student to defray some of the cost of pursuing their education. At the time of his undergraduate education he was seriously concerned about how he would ever be able to satisfy those financial obligations and he wants to assist another undergraduate student with some of his/her college expenses. McKean County High School and non-traditional students are eligible to apply. Students are eligible to apply after high school even if they won in a previous year
Students can apply for the Frair scholarship on the MCCF website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org. For detailed information go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section. An applicant will create an account on the online portal and follow the instructions to complete their application.
Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may also qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school.
MCCF provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes by establishing donor advised, scholarship, and other types of funds at the Foundation. The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation at 844-238-2289.