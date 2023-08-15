The first year of a rehabilitation project in the city’s Third Ward is underway in the West Washington Street area.
Sara Andrews, executive director of the Bradford City Office of Economic and Community Development, said the Neighborhood Partnership Program is underway with the same three corporate sponsors, Zippo, American Refining Group and Northwest Bank.
The area of the project is Campus Drive to Willard Avenue, over to Pearl Street, up Cole Avenue to Pearl Street.
“We’re just starting to do some planning and doing some blight acquisition in that area,” Andrews explained. “We’re going to be doing demolition next year, I would think.”
There is housing planned along West Washington Street, but no decisions have been made on just what kind of housing it may be.
“It could be a townhouse-type development,” she said. “There is a need for market-quality rental housing. So it’s still to be determined where we go with that. My thought would be we’d bring in a consultant at some point in time to see what type of housing we’d like to build there.
“Our funding partners have some ideas of what they’d like to see there.”
She added that she’s hopeful for private development along the West Washington Street corridor, too. Some major changes are on the way for that area, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation planning a project, too.
“PennDOT is doing a major street improvement project there. They are in the design phase now,” Andrews said. “We’re working with PennDOT.”
This project will coincide with a PennDOT Betterment Project, she said.
Timothy Nebgen, a representative of PennDOT, explained there is a roadway betterment and safety improvement project slated for construction in 2025.
”Overall work includes full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between South and Nelson avenues plus traffic signal work at the intersections of Interstate Parkway, Center Street and Mechanic Street,” he said.
The projects also coincide with a multi-phased improvement project to Callahan Park.
Fixing up that area is important, as the heavily traveled West Washington Street is a gateway to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Bradford Area High School.
“It’s the most traveled corridor in our community,” Andrews said. “It’s always good to have positive changes there.”
The projects move forward slowly, but are certainly worthy in the end.
“Some of these things just take time to develop, a lot of footwork and legwork and putting together funding programs,” she added.
The city and the NPP partners — Zippo, Northwest and ARG — worked together on the Second Ward neighborhood, successfully rehabilitating it with more than a $7 million investment over 10 years.
The NPP aims to improve the quality of life in the chosen areas of revitalization, increase the housing tax base, improve the housing stock, address blight conditions, improve pedestrian safety and promote inviting and walkable neighborhoods.