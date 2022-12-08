SMETHPORT — A former Kane man was convicted at trial in McKean County Court for failing to provide sex offender information to state police as required by law.

Albert Thielges, 56, was found guilty Dec. 5 for failing to provide accurate registration information as a transient as required under the law formerly known as Megan’s Law, which is a first-degree felony, explained District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.

