It has been 31 years since the last great fire in the city of Bradford.

That fire, on the night of Feb. 12, 1992, destroyed three buildings, eight businesses and part of Bradford’s historic architectural past that could not be replaced. Estimated damage was over $750,000 ($1.6 million today) and a man went to jail for failing to control and report the fire that had begun in his building.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos