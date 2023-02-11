It has been 31 years since the last great fire in the city of Bradford.
That fire, on the night of Feb. 12, 1992, destroyed three buildings, eight businesses and part of Bradford’s historic architectural past that could not be replaced. Estimated damage was over $750,000 ($1.6 million today) and a man went to jail for failing to control and report the fire that had begun in his building.
The alarm from Fire Box 13 at the corner of Kennedy and Main was received at the Bradford City Fire Department at 8:17 p.m. and as the engines rolled out of the station, an excited boy on a bicycle shouted that there was a fire on Main Street. As firemen raced to the scene, they could see a red glow in the winter sky and dark smoke pouring out of the second stories of the storefronts, alerting the fireman that a serious fire was gathering strength.
The fire was centered on three buildings that were located along the north side of Main Street adjacent to Kennedy Street. The tallest of these, at 83-85 Main Street next to the old Masonic Temple, was a four-story brick building known as the Rosen building (Rosen’s Furniture had been formerly located there for over 25 years).
It had been built of brick in 1897 as “The Edgett Hotel”, with 28 bedrooms, fancy parlors, was partially electrified and was considered “the coziest and best equipped hostelry” in the city. At the time of the fire, it was named the Main Place Plaza and contained four stores: Ocean Imports Décor, KT Downtown Denim, Party Time, and What Sounds Good.
The middle building, 87-89 Main Street, was also originally a hotel, the Weaver Hotel. Built in the late 1890s, it was one of three remaining wooden buildings on Main Street. (The last remaining wooden building, 219 Main Street, would also be destroyed by fire in July 2003). Two stores were located there, the Old Towne Market and Puttin’ on the Knitz and both were almost immediately consumed by the flames. It is believed that the fire originated on the upper floor of this building.
The third building was located on the corner of Main and Kennedy and was historically known as the “DeGolier Block.” It had been built in 1886 during the days of the oil boom by Albert Degolier, an oil producer, and over the years it had contained many different businesses, including the well-known DeSelle’s Candy Store which opened at that corner location in 1954 and remained there until the early 1980s. In 1992 the building held Arlene’s Bridal Boutique facing Main Street and a Coin Shop in the rear facing Kennedy and like its neighbor at 87-89 Main Street it was also constructed of wood. Both were two stories in height.
Now, a hundred years later, all three historic buildings were burning.
At first, it was believed that the fire could be controlled from the rear of the building at 87-89 Main Street. Firemen geared up and stretched hoses through the vacant lot off Kennedy Street and using a 24-foot extension ladder hoisted both lines up to a second story porch. Although the plan was to attack the flames from that perspective it was quickly discovered that the entire back of the building was too involved and was in danger of collapse. The black smoke and fire were so intense that firemen soon withdrew back to Kennedy Street. Shortly thereafter, portions of the power lines fell to the ground and kept arcing until the electric company arrived and cut the power.
By 8:45 p.m. the fire had consumed the second stories and roofs of both wooden buildings. It was realized that the fire was out of control from that side and efforts turned towards preventing further damage to other buildings, hoping to save the four-story Rosen building on Main Street and to protect Grahams’ Florist on Kennedy Street, which was just 20 feet from the inferno.
At 8:53 p.m. help was requested from Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department and their crew arrived at 9:06 p.m.
The aerial truck was repositioned on Main Street to attack the flames from the front, and a deluge set up (basically a water curtain) to save the Masonic Building, which was just eighteen inches away from the burning Rosen Building.
For the next few hours, the battle between firemen and the flames continued. A fire crew hauled a line up the inside stairwell of the Masonic building to the roof and poured water out various windows on the third and fourth floors of that building onto the burning Rosen building. A fire crew braved the interior of the Rosen building and attempted to stop the fire from within, but such efforts were to no avail. The fire was too fierce, and deteriorating conditions forced the evacuation of the firefighters from the building.
At 9:45 p.m., the top portion of Arlene’s Bridal Shop collapsed inward and 30 minutes later, the rest of the building fell.
Meanwhile, the fire was weakening, a victim of the patient efforts by the dedicated firemen. By 10:30 p.m., Fire Chief Frank Fontino declared the fire contained, although random bursts of fire flared up here and there over the next few days, requiring further action from the fire department.
In all, 50 city and township firemen had been on the scene, using a total of 5,000 feet of hose and an estimated two million gallons of water. It had been a coordinated effort of several fire departments to defeat one of the worst fires that the city had seen in years.
The fire of February 12, 1992 was challenging for another reason — the weather. It’s a unique situation that firemen face when fighting fires in bitter cold. On one hand, its freezing; on the other, they face intense heat from the flames.
And it was bitter cold on February 12th. By 6 a.m. that morning the temperature had dipped to seven below, and only managed to rise to 19 degrees during the day. By 8:17 p.m., when the fire was discovered, it had dropped back to 6 degrees. The wind was 14 miles per hour, making a wind chill of minus 11 degrees. Water froze almost immediately, encasing fire hoses with ice, coating firemen’s gloves, coats and equipment, icicles hung from their helmets, and sidewalks and streets became slippery with ice. The next day, firemen had to use axes to chop free some of the hoses frozen to the ground.
The delay in reporting the fire also affected the outcome. It was estimated that the fire had been burning for nearly 30 to 45 minutes before the alarm was raised and although no definitive cause of the fire was ever discovered, fire marshals determined that the owner of the middle building, 87-89 Main Street, Phil Persichini, was responsible. On February 26 he was charged two arson offenses: failure to control and report a fire and risking a catastrophe that endangered the lives of firemen. Persichini was convicted by a McKean County jury on September 9, 1992 and later numerous civil suits were brought against him by the other building owners.
Appeals and attempts over the next few years to secure a new trial failed, and Persichini began serving his jail sentence of six to 23 months in October 1999. He died February 15, 2012, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease, in Meadville.
In 1995, a new multi-tenant plaza was erected on the burn site location and the Edgett, Weaver, and Degolier buildings only remain in memories.