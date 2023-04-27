KANE — The Lutheran Home at Kane (LHK) has once again successfully achieved a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to the latest reports published by the federal agency.
Only about 10% of nursing homes can achieve a 5-Star overall rating, the highest possible rating.
“This CMS 5-Star rating is a reflection of the commitment to excellence demonstrated daily by the nursing staff, leadership, physicians and employees in every department at The Lutheran Home,” said Charlotte Floravit, chief executive officer. “Their dedication to providing quality care to our residents is unsurpassed and gives the families and loved ones of our residents peace of mind. This is a very visible ‘report card’ and a testament to our sustained commitment to the communities and the residents we serve.”
The Lutheran Home at Kane is a CCRC, continuum of care retirement community with skilled nursing, personal care and independent living — caring for this generation and future generations. For more information, visit www.lutheranhomekane.org.