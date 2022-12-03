The cars were all the way down by Tops and the blockades were in place. But the little boy standing by the Main Street Mercantile insisted, “I see them, they’re coming,” Friday night before the annual holiday parade down Bradford’s Main Street.

The crowds, wrapped in blankets and bundled up for the cold night air, brought their hot cocoa and tried to wait patiently for the first sirens to come down the street.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos