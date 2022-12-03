The cars were all the way down by Tops and the blockades were in place. But the little boy standing by the Main Street Mercantile insisted, “I see them, they’re coming,” Friday night before the annual holiday parade down Bradford’s Main Street.
The crowds, wrapped in blankets and bundled up for the cold night air, brought their hot cocoa and tried to wait patiently for the first sirens to come down the street.
Evergreen Elm residents David and Gabe, as hard as they tried, asked their staff member Pam, “Why are they moving so slow?” as the first Bradford City Police car inched toward them. The sound of “Santa Claus Comes Tonight” was playing through the speaker of the patrol car when Pam responded, “Good things come to those who wait.” And just as she said it, the officer was in front of them. Both were excited to see the parade finally starting.
As the parade continued, lots of squeals and claps could be heard as each float passed by. A few crowd favorites stood out, based on the oohs and ahhs along with the volume of the squealing.
The first float to draw attention from the crowd was a Candy Land theme. The walking gingerbread people greeted the onlookers which seemed to warm those on the sidelines. The next was one of several Grinch floats. This one especially had one youngster, who was seated on his father’s shoulders, feeling brave. The little one yelled out, “HI, GRINCH,” while smiling and waving and bouncing up and down. Dad just smiled.
The dogs were a big hit, as they usually are. Children from both sides of the road came out to pet and love on the dogs as they were walked by handlers on the parade route.
Two other Grinch floats caught the attention of the audience. The first had Grinch walking behind the actual float. The costume was less fuzzy and the mask more rubbery. The little boy who had been sitting on his father’s shoulders earlier was now standing along the curb and again yelled out, “HI, GRINCH.” Grinch two began walking toward him but the young one ran behind a few of the bigger kids. Another boy, older, moved in and gave Grinch two a high five and all the kids and parents chuckled.
The third Grinch was a real hoot and garnered the most comments. The B&T Contracting float had not only the Grinch, but Santa’s sled on a mountain top nearly tipping and Max the dog dangling from the sled. Grinch three “struggled” to keep the sled from falling off the cliff.
Other fun floats the judges from CNB Bank will have a difficult time awarding a trophy to were the Rock City Park’s Bigfoot bringing Bradford a wreath, or Limestone Volunteer Fire Department (N.Y.) Tanker 5, the singers who made up the living tree of the BCPAC float, and Percy the horse pulling a child-size Santa sleigh with a child in it.
Santa was escorted down Main Street by the Model T. He was asked about the weather by a bystander and said, “I kinda feel like I’m at home.”
After Santa passed by, the little ones who were still awake were as excited as could be.
Two of them spoke with The Era for a few moments before heading home.
Bodie and Tess agreed that it was a good parade. Bodie said, “It was perfect.” They also told the reporter what they would like Santa to bring them this year for Christmas. Bodie, jumping up and down and certainly excited about the upcoming holiday, said, “I want him to bring me a Lamborghini.” The reporter did clarify that a Matchbox size would be okay and he said yes. Tess, who was quite sleepy, said, “I want a doll. I want Princess Elsa for Christmas.” We hope Santa gets Bodie and Tess’s requests for this year.
There were 33 entries in this year’s parade. Judges Brendon Kelley, Desiree Himes, and Andrew Carroll, all employees of CNB Bank will choose the best float in each of the following categories: business, non-profit, entertainment, emergency vehicle, and other. Then there will be a winner overall as well. Awardees will be announced today. Kelley said, “It was great seeing all the participants this year.” Carroll agreed and added, “We’re really glad it’s back on Main Street.”