WARREN — By audience request, The Floyd Concept’s Tribute to Pink Floyd will return to the Struthers Library Theatre at 8 p.m. April 15.
Tickets, which are on sale online or at the door, are $30.
The show consists of a spectacular stage production that duplicates the sight and sound of a “live” Pink Floyd performance. During their show, fans will hear plenty of hits including: “Money,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Another Brick in the Wall,” plus selected album cuts such as “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Pigs” and “On The Turning Away.”
All seats are reserved seating.