Online signups for The Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund, a Christmas gift assistance program, continues through Nov. 4.
On that day, a Friday, volunteers with The ELF Fund will be at the Bradford Area Public Library 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a final in-person signup session for both families and seniors. This session is for those who have not already completed applications online.
The ELF Fund benefits eligible youth age 17 and younger and senior citizens age 65 and older, residing in the Bradford Area School District and qualifying under WIC income guidelines.
With applications in, The ELF Fund volunteers will make tags with the Christmas wishes of each recipient to distribute in the local area. The distribution site for 2022 will be announced.
Tags will be distributed in November starting on the day of the organization’s annual kickoff breakfast — 8 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Community members will be invited to take a tag from Christmas trees set up at local businesses and organizations. Individuals who take tags can drop off the wrapped gifts that they purchase at a time and place to be announced.
For anyone looking to support The ELF Fund in other ways the organization is also planning for its Festival of Trees auction fundraiser in later November. The event is The ELF Fund’s largest fundraiser.
Each year, local artisans and businesses donate unique items that are auctioned off to attendees as they enjoy the festive gathering. While the items make great Christmas presents, bidders are welcome to pick up something for themselves, too.
In 2021, nearly 300 children in about 120 families and about 70 seniors had something to unwrap at Christmas because of the ELF Fund efforts.