Online signups for The Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund, a Christmas gift assistance program, continues through Nov. 4.

On that day, a Friday, volunteers with The ELF Fund will be at the Bradford Area Public Library 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a final in-person signup session for both families and seniors. This session is for those who have not already completed applications online.

