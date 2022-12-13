Do you like to take photos? How do you feel about winning prizes and being featured in a calendar?
There’s ten more days to enter the Bradford City Water Authority’s “We Love Marilla” contest, open to all photographers — amateurs and professionals. It’s a beautiful space, and it’s been in countless photos. There are activities in all seasons — hiking and fishing and just walking around, taking in the sights.
While staged photos of people won’t be considered, spontaneous pictures of folks enjoying the beauty of Marilla can be submitted. Aerial photos from drones are welcome as well.
Steve Disney, executive director of the Water Authority, said entries have died off. So far, only 14 people have entered the contest, all in the amateur category.
The judges would like to see hundreds of entries, from anyone who has snapped photos at the picturesque site — the leaves changing colors, reflected in the water; the Erik Benjamin covered bridge on the Marilla Bridges trail; the spillway, with rushing, splashing water in three seasons and ice in the winter.
Contest entries are due by the close of business on Dec. 23.
The complete rules can be found on the Bradford Water Authority website at bradfordwater.com.
There is a limit of three entries per category of ground level or aerial. First, second and third place will be awarded, with Chamber of Commerce gift certificates of $300, $200 and $100, respectively, in both the amateur and professional categories.
Entries must include the name, address and telephone number, along with email address, photo category of entry and a photograph. Again, terms and conditions are available at the Water Authority’s website.
There is no cost to enter.
Photo Contest entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, and majestic beauty of the content.
Judging will be conducted by selected personnel from the Water Authority, The Bradford Era, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and Bradford Area High School Art/Photography. Winners will be notified on Jan. 20, 2023, and results will be announced and published on Jan. 27, 2023.
The Water Authority will notify the winners of the photo contest through the contact information provided at the time of entry.