Fall colors

Have a pic or two like this? Consider entering the ‘We Love Marilla’ photo contest. There are only 10 days left to enter.

 Era photo by Dani Langianese

Do you like to take photos? How do you feel about winning prizes and being featured in a calendar?

There’s ten more days to enter the Bradford City Water Authority’s “We Love Marilla” contest, open to all photographers — amateurs and professionals. It’s a beautiful space, and it’s been in countless photos. There are activities in all seasons — hiking and fishing and just walking around, taking in the sights.

