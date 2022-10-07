COUDERSPORT — A student in the Northern Potter School District was arrested on Sept. 28 for an open threat made against the school as well as being in possession of a weapon on school property, according to information received from the Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport patrol unit.
Additional information has been requested of District Attorney Andy Watson’s office; however, due to the age of the perpetrator, further information was not provided.
The Era has also reached out to Northern Potter Superintendent of Schools, Nathan K. Jones, for comment, but have not yet received a response.
Police stated that they responded to the call at approximately 2:12 p.m. at the Northern Potter High School, located at 763 Northern Potter Road in Ulysses, Bingham Township where they located and arrested the 16-year-old male student.
The student, per the report, is suspended from school and has been charged by Juvenile Probation on the following: two counts, terroristic threats, both misdemeanors; possession of weapon on school property, misdemeanor; two counts, disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors; harassment, misdemeanor; two additional counts of disorderly conduct at the summary level.