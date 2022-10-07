COUDERSPORT — A student in the Northern Potter School District was arrested on Sept. 28 for an open threat made against the school as well as being in possession of a weapon on school property, according to information received from the Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport patrol unit.

Additional information has been requested of District Attorney Andy Watson’s office; however, due to the age of the perpetrator, further information was not provided.

