The Era’s Less Fortunate Fund, in its 40th year, is still seeking teams for its second annual Elfin’ Around the Christmas Tee, “Christmas in July,” golf tournament set for July 30 at the Pennhills Club.
There are also several levels of sponsorship available, from $100 to $500, with each sponsor receiving recognition at the event as well as on The ELF Fund’s social media page.
A basket raffle will be held during the event and raffle items are being sought.
Four-person teams will play nine holes after a shotgun start. Games and fun will be enjoyed throughout the course and the event will finish with a buffet provided by the club, followed by awards and recognitions.
Golfer donations and registration may be completed through the ELF Fund Facebook page. Follow the link under Golf Scramble. Also, email rhondagray14@gmail.com or call (814) 331-1986.
The mission of The ELF Fund is seeing that no child or senior in the Bradford Area School District goes without a gift to open on Christmas morning. That mission depends on the generosity and support of many in the Bradford area.