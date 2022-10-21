Golublock winner MUG

Jim Minard with Team Minard Productions wins Golubock competition.

The winner of the 2022 Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition and $20,000 was Jim Minard with Team Minard Productions.

On Thursday, the four finalists made their pitches as to why their business deserved the win. Brett Butler and Andy Eliason pitched SafeTech Fire Protection, Lauren Melka pitched Al’s Gym, Rocco Pompa pitched The Magic Bean Cafe and Minard pitched Team Minard.

