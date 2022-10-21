The winner of the 2022 Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition and $20,000 was Jim Minard with Team Minard Productions.
On Thursday, the four finalists made their pitches as to why their business deserved the win. Brett Butler and Andy Eliason pitched SafeTech Fire Protection, Lauren Melka pitched Al’s Gym, Rocco Pompa pitched The Magic Bean Cafe and Minard pitched Team Minard.
The third place business was SafeTech, winning $2,000; and second place was Magic Bean Cafe, winning $3,000. An audience favorite award was given as well, for $500; it went to Magic Bean.
Also at the event, a special announcement was made. The Bright Bradford Innovation Fund, partnered with Ben Franklin Technology Partners and the Bradford Area Alliance, with significant support from Halloran Philanthropies, made its first investment in a local company — $100,000 to HMS Scientific Solutions, run by Helen Schuster, last year’s winner of the Golubock business competition.
At the beginning of his pitch, Minard made an interesting observation. “Let’s talk shirts. I looked around here, and it looks like everyone is wearing a shirt,” he said, to laughter from the audience. “People have shirts for every conceivable occasion. Eight percent are wearing a logo or a branded shirt.”
He talked about making T-shirts for schools, teams, events, businesses and more.
“Our turnaround time is moving past the two-week limit,” he said. “I am stuck in the back working in the business instead of on the business.”
Should he win, he would purchase an automatic screen printing press. “Today we can take care of about 600 shirts a day. This would take us about 2,400 shirts a day. Everybody wins with this press.
“We’re able to keep more business in our area and my team comes out winners,” he said. Speaking of buying the press, he said, “This has to happen. It’s an investment not only in Team Minard, but it’s an investment in my customers. It’s an investment in Bradford.”
Pompa, owner of Magic Bean, a board game and tabletop gaming cafe, said he would use the winnings to help move his business into the building where Pig Island Brewery was going to locate.
“This location has the potential for rooftop seating,” he said. “It will add more uniqueness.”
He explained he has a steady clientele, some of whom are coming from Buffalo, N.Y., to play in tournaments like Magic the Gathering and Pokemon.
Pompa wants to add an expanded menu, too.
“I have three main positives,” he said, versatility, profitability and affordability.
Butler and Eliason talked about SafeTech Fire Protection, explaining they want to be able to offer more services locally, like consulting services to businesses. They were in the competition to finance the purchase of the business and to keep it in Bradford.
Melka pitched Al’s Gym, which would be the relocation of an existing gym from North Carolina to Bradford. She and Allen Black, both Bradford natives, want to bring the gym back to their hometown.
“We’re affordable at $40 a month. There is no contract or hidden fees,” she said. “You can start and stop at any time.”
The competition winnings would have allowed the purchase of powerlifting equipment that is not currently available in Bradford, she said.
Andy Dutko was the emcee for the evening, while Carolyn Boser Newhouse, executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance, introduced the event.