Taylar Mager started working with BLT the way most teenagers do, she auditioned and was cast in the ensemble of “Shrek the Musical.” As Mager grew older, her desire to be on stage dwindled, but her love of what Bradford Little Theatre does has not.
She started small, offering an extra hand backstage, baking cookies for patrons, or volunteering for kids’ camp. Whatever was asked of Mager, she quickly and expertly stepped up to the plate. She became a fantastic stage manager, front of house usher, resident baker, and a mentor for the Annual Children’s Theatre Camp kids. She has also brought her sorority, Lambda Xi, to Togi’s Playhouse to help clean and organize costumes and sets.