UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free, virtual cooking camp this summer. The camp is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s free trial period, during which youth can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of interactive online activities throughout the summer.
The cooking camp is open to all Pennsylvania children ages 5-18 and takes place from 9-11:30 a.m. daily, July 17-21.
During the camp, youth will learn about kitchen skills, food safety and nutrition. Participants will make one recipe each day and gain experience through a food cooking challenge competition. Adult supervision is required, and an accompanying adult will work alongside the youth during the camp.
Campers should obtain recipe ingredients and cooking equipment prior to camp. Organizers will provide shopping lists at least one week before camp starts. If campers cannot find all the ingredients or equipment, they still are welcome to join and either delete or substitute ingredients.
The registration deadline for the cooking camp is July 9. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/cooking-camp.
Organizers noted that this opportunity allows youth and their families to try the 4-H program for free and determine if joining is the right decision for them. Participation in the trial does not automatically enroll youth in 4-H.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Pennsylvania 4-H website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties.