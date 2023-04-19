When meeting someone new, we often ask their pet preference — are you a dog or a cat person, and their response usually brings with it some kind of response indicating the preferences of the person asking. However, a new shop in the Bradford area is offering more exotic pet options to area residents.
The new store, Strictly Pets, located at 200 Main St., is a maze of rooms full of different animals ranging from the cute, fluffy, wanna-cuddle or give-a-nose-boop-to, then turning a corner leads to another room full of lines of neatly kept, colorful tanks — some full of bubbling water for the fish to enjoy while others are sandy and quite warm. Each tank holds its own unique and interesting fish, reptiles and so much more.
Strictly Pets began as an idea and was born inside the Appalachian Koi farm business, which was located on North Kendall Street in Bradford last year. It moved locations in January to their permanent home at 200 Main St. and opened their doors to assist some customers while they worked on the finishing touches of the business, animals and receiving the stocked items.
Now that the work has been completed, the owner of the store and his wife, Chris and Torry Gilbert, wish to announce the official grand opening of their exotic pet store — Strictly Pets.
An official celebration has been planned for the weekend of May 6 and 7, however doors are currently open to customers who wish to come explore their variety of exotic pets and merchandise. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Owning my own pet store was not only my personal dream but it was also a necessity in this area, at least a nice one,” explained Gilbert. “I started at a young age with animals — reptiles were my thing from the time I was 12-years-old.”
Gilbert has expanded upon his animal skill-set since 12, learning the techniques and skills necessary to care for many, various types of animals, including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and more.
“We offer tropical fish, reptiles, all types of furry friends such as hamsters, chinchillas, ferrets, birds and supplies for all,” said Gilbert. Strictly Pets even has dog life vests arriving before April 24 for the area’s boating, rafting and kayak enthusiasts.
“Animals have always been a part of our lives,” said Gilbert. “They give unconditional love. Support when you are sad. They share in your happiness, and when you are stressed they help you to focus on something other than your problems. The most rewarding part — is when you match the right animal with the right person.”
Folks who stop by the one stop shop for all pet supply needs will have the pleasure of being greeted by the store’s official door greeter, Opie the dog. “More people in the area remember and know his name before ours,” Gilbert said with a grin.
In addition to carrying all traditional pet supplies, Gilbert pointed out that Strictly Pets also offered galapagos and komodo supplies. For any questions, Gilbert and his wife offer social media updates pertaining to new arrivals of pets and supplies on their Facebook page and website at https://shopstrictlypets.com/.