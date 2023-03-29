Kane has made significant progress within the last few years, revitalizing old buildings, hosting events, creating landmarks, and drawing in business.
Brandy Schimp, mayor of Kane, and Kate Kennedy, director of the Kane Area Development Center, exemplify the importance of collaboration, community, and valuing history.
Six&Kane, opened Oct. 8th of last year, was transformed from a weathered, century-old building, to the first retrofit passive house in the United States. The feat of strict energy efficiency stands as a powerful symbol of Kennedy’s and Schimp’s goal to “reimagine the perception of rural.”
They choose not to be limited by Kane’s small-town status and instead find innovative ways to utilize resources, opportunities, and the strength of their community to pursue meaningful development. Through the support of a grant provided by The West Penn Sustainable Energy Fund, the hard work of local architects who received training in passive house construction, and the town’s residents, the Six&Kane project was a success.
A similar revitalization project began when the Kane Historic Museum needed support and residents put in their own money to save it. “We have pride in our rich history,” Schimp said, “which we try to include while we look to the future.”
Valuing history, she explained, is also what helps get young people involved in the community. As a result, in consultation with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, The Kane Historic Museum has now reopened as the Kane Area Children’s Museum. “Why not have something for kids just like you would see in an urban area?” Schimp said. “We want to use our own voice, story, and experiences to reshape what a rural community can be.”
Schimp and Kennedy explained that it is because the residents are willing to work toward this progress that they are confident in each new project.
Due to this, both Kennedy and Schimp listed community engagement as a necessity. Events for various groups are commonly held to build interest and allow everyone’s voices to be heard. The most prominent of these is the annual Kare for Kane Day which will be held for the 12th time on May 12th. Volunteers gather to provide services requested by nonprofits such as senior centers, churches, and parks. Kennedy and Schimp said that in past Kare for Kane Days they have reached up to 600 participants and completed 50 projects in one day.
Students are let out of school to take part in litter clean-ups, letting them build a sense of pride and ownership toward the town around them. Kennedy and Schimp explained that getting children invested in caring for their community is a primary focus. “We want to make sure we engage with the younger generation like the older generation engaged with and supported us,” Kennedy said
Kane’s large alumni population joins in as well, showing the long-lasting connections they have to their hometown. “Alumni might go away,” said Kennedy, having returned to Kane as an alum herself, “but they’re still proud to call this place home.” This can be seen in the Alumni Weekend held every 4th weekend of June where many visit to participate in scheduled activities.
Other alumni have returned to start their own businesses, a pursuit Schimp and Kennedy are always ready to support. They stated that any prospective business owners who are interested in coming to Kane can get in contact with them to receive information on real estate and services, and even get shown around town. “We want to be a business-friendly community,” Schimp said. She quoted Kane’s Borough Director Don Payne as saying, “We have turned the red tape into the red carpet.”
When recommending places to visit in Kane, the pair suggested The Knox & Kane Rail Trail. The 72-mile landmark was inspired by regional assets such as the Alleghenies, Kinzua Bridge, and Zippo Museum. It is an impressive balance between the outside collaboration and community involvement that has taken Kane so far in such a short time. It embraces Kane’s beautiful natural setting, while pushing the limits of what a small town can accomplish, exemplifying the motto “reimagining the perception of rural” that Schimp and Kennedy plan to take into the future.